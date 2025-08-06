U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez this week visited Carlsbad Medical Center and hosted a roundtable with disability service provider CARC, Inc., highlighting what he called the devastating impact of Medicaid cuts tied to the new Republican tax law.

The tax law, passed in July, slashes Medicaid funding and threatens health care coverage for more than 110,000 New Mexicans — including about 40,000 in Vasquez’s 2nd Congressional District. Vasquez voted against the measure, saying it will worsen health outcomes and harm vulnerable communities for generations.

“Health care has been too expensive for a very long time, but under Republicans’ new tax law, the situation is about to get much, much worse for many New Mexicans,” Vasquez said. “No expectant mother should have to worry if she will make it to a hospital in time to give birth, and no family should worry about skyrocketing health care premiums.”

During his visit to Carlsbad Medical Center, the only hospital within 30 miles, Vasquez met with hospital leadership who warned of rising costs, potential service cuts and the possibility of closing their obstetrics unit.

“Carlsbad Medical Center is the cornerstone of care for this community,” said Interim CEO Matthew Banks. “Under the new tax law, we expect to deliver more uncompensated and emergency care. As Medicaid beneficiaries lose access to health care, they’ll skip preventive care and end up in crisis — and that is heartbreaking.”

Hospital leaders also warned of:

Losing the area’s only obstetrics unit

A $700 average annual spike in insurance premiums if ACA premium tax credits expire

An ongoing provider shortage that makes delivering rural care increasingly difficult

The next day, Vasquez hosted a Medicaid roundtable at CARC, Inc., a major disability service provider in Carlsbad. The organization supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities — 87% of whom rely on Medicaid or Medicare.

“During our conversation with Congressman Gabe Vasquez, we heard from local heart specialists, medical clinics, and individuals directly impacted by Medicaid—including one of our own CARC employees whose 12-year-old daughter has developmental disabilities and needs specialized medical professionals on a daily basis,” said Karla Niemeier, CARC’s Director of Development and Communication. “This will further strain an already fragile system and leave individuals without the care they need.”

Vasquez said he’s working with state leaders to find ways to soften the blow.

“The recent cuts to Medicaid will undoubtedly add challenges to our health care system here in New Mexico, especially for our rural and Tribal communities,” he said. “I’m working with leaders at the state level to find a way to backfill funding cuts and minimize the pain felt by our community members.”

Several speakers at the roundtable described the very real impact the cuts could have.

Laura, a CARC employee and single mom of a 12-year-old Medicaid beneficiary, called the program “a lifeline.”

Summer Gonzalez, who works for a local cardiologist, said losing Medicaid income “would really affect our ability to serve the community.”

Vasquez framed the law as a giveaway to billionaires at the expense of rural and working-class New Mexicans.

“In my district, this could very well become our new reality thanks to Republicans who chose to cut Medicaid for 110,000 hardworking New Mexicans — all to fund massive tax breaks for the wealthy,” Vasquez said. “It didn’t have to be this way.”