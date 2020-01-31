Campaign finance reports: Luján raised over $1 million

Of the nearly three-dozen federal candidates for four races up for grabs in November, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ben Ray Luján led the campaign finance race, raising just over $1 million in the final three months of 2019. He was followed by 2nd Congressional District Democratic incumbent Xochitl Torres Small, who raised just over $900,000.

Torres Small has the most cash-on-hand of any federal candidate: More than $2.3 million. Luján has just over $2 million cash on hand.

Torres Small does not currently have an opponent in June’s primaries, while Luján is heavily favored to win his primary against former city of Española finance director Andrew Perkins.

The campaign finance reports covered the fourth quarter of 2019, or between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

Senate

While Perkins had notfiled a campaign finance report by press time, several Republicans who are also seeking the open seat left by Tom Udall did file their reports.

Former Donald Trump administration official Gavin Clarkson raised over $250,000, including nearly $6,500 in loans to his campaign, and has nearly $135,000 cash-on-hand.

Anti-abortion advocate Elisa Martinez reported raising over $150,000 since entering the race on Nov. 20 and has nearly $70,000 cash-on-hand.

And Albuquerque contractor and 2018 Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mick Rich reported raising over $45,000, and has just over $100,000 cash-on-hand.

Former Albuquerque weatherman Mark Ronchetti entered the race after the fundraising period, so did not file a report. Shooting range owner Louis Sanchez did not file a report by press time, though he announced his candidacy on Dec. 31.

2nd Congressional District

The race for the large, southern-New Mexico district promises to be another expensive one, not just because of Torres Small’s large fundraising haul.

Three Republicans have announced their candidacies; Oil company lobbyist Claire Chase reported raising nearly $270,000 and has nearly $600,000 cash-on-hand.

Former State Representative and 2018 Republican nominee for the seat Yvette Herrell raised nearly $200,000 and has over $460,000 cash-on-hand.

Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys raised nearly $26,000, though $24,000 came in forms of loans to his campaign, bringing his total of loans to his campaign to $250,000. He has over $200,000 cash-on-hand.



3rd Congressional District

The largest race, by number of candidates, is the open 3rd Congressional District races. Luján is leaving the seat he has held since 2009 to run for Senate.

This means nine Democrats and six Republicans are running for his seat, not including the candidates who already dropped out.

Of the Democrats, former CIA officer Valerie Plame continues to lead in fundraising. She raised over $425,000 in the fundraising period and has nearly $590,000 cash-on-hand.

Santa Fe attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez raised nearly $285,000 and has over $430,000 cash-on-hand.

First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna reported raising over $150,000 and has over $330,000 cash-on-hand and former Deputy Secretary of State John Blair raised nearly $90,000 and has over $140,000 cash-on-hand.

No other Democrat reported raising more than $15,000 in the period.

On the Republican side, businesswoman Karen Bedonie announced raising over $15,000, the most of candidates who filed by press time.She has over $5,000 cash-on-hand.

1st Congressional District

Incumbent Democrat Deb Haaland raised just over $215,000 and has nearly $265,000 cash-on-hand.

On the Republican side, Republican attorney Jared Vander Dussen reported raising over $100,000, amount half of which came in the form of loans from himself to his campaign, and has nearly $95,000 cash-on-hand.

The Other Republicans in the race, businessman Brett Kokinadis and former Republican lieutenant governor nominee Michelle Garcia Holmes, raised over $10,000 and $15,000, respectively. Kokinadis loaned his campaign over $10,000, while Garcia Holmes loaned her campaign over $1,500. Kokinadis has just over $1,200 cash-on-hand, while Garcia Holds has just over $12,500 cash-on-hand.

