Legislature adjourns sine die

Legislators in both chambers adjourned sine die at noon on Thursday, ending the 2020 legislative session.

The at-times contentious legislative session finished with most key bills crossing the finish line and heading to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk, though many bills failed to get hearings in the House because of stalling by House Republicans.

The Legislature finished the budget process early Thursday morning, with less than 12 hours until the end of the session. Capital outlay legislation, which provides funding for public works throughout the state, also passed in the final hours of the session.

The thirty-day session is focused on the budget; any legislation not related to budget needs to be put on the agenda by the governor to be considered.

