Governor declares public health emergency over COVID-19 after three tests come back positive

Note: This is an updated story, including a new headline; the original text is available below.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency Wednesday morning just after her office announced that three residents tested possible for COVID-19, or coronavirus. They are the first three positive tests in the state.

“If you are sick, stay home. Wash your hands, use antibacterial [soap],” she said. Minimize your contact and exposure to other individuals

But, Lujan Grisham said, New Mexican’s should stay calm.

“No one in New Mexico should be panicked,” she said.

Lujan Grisham stressed numerous times in a press conference the importance of minimizing human to human contact, adding that anyone who is showing symptoms of the virus, should not physically go to their doctor, but call instead. She also provided a state hotline at 855-600-3453 for those to call.

“My advice is, frankly, any public gathering, community gathering: don’t go,” she said.

Lujan Grisham also said the state was “proactively and aggressively cancelling large events that we have control over,” saying the Gathering of Nations PowWow, scheduled for late April, would be postponed.

She also suggested local governments and private entities also cancel or postpone events with large gatherings.

The state also banned all out of state travel by state employees, Lujan Grisham said.

While she didn’t issue a mandate, the governor asked that New Mexicans seriously consider cancelling any travel plans in the near future.

Already, the University of New Mexico and Albuquerque Public Schools banned most travel.

According to the state Department of Health, a husband and wife in Socorro in their 60s who recently traveled to Egypt and a woman in her 70s in Bernalillo County who recently traveled to the New York City area all tested positive. All three are self-isolated in their homes.

In response to the first positive tests in New Mexico, U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall issued a joint statement calling on the federal government to do more to address the growing epidemic.

“Federal agencies and the Trump administration need to do more to ensure the widespread availability of testing and monitoring, to effectively and transparently communicate with state agencies and to assure the public that there is seamless coordination in the federal government’s response to COVID-19,” the statement said. “Congress is also actively considering economic relief measures that we believe should focus on workers and small businesses that face serious financial impacts from the virus and the necessary public health response measures. We are wishing a full recovery to these patients, and we urge New Mexicans to follow the advice of trusted federal, state and local public health officials to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe.”

According to the Department of Health website, as of March 11, the state has tested 90 people for coronavirus.

Lujan Grisham said she is confident the state, with the help of private labs, can accommodate testing going forward and that she does not anticipate a shortage of tests.

Original story:

“The state Department of Health has been preparing for this day for weeks now,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “I will be announcing additional information and steps New Mexicans can and should take to protect themselves and our communities very, very shortly. In the meantime, I will reiterate that New Mexicans can take preventive actions to protect themselves and mitigate the potential spread. We will address this public health challenge together.”

According to the New York Times, over 1,000 people have tested positive for the virus in the United States and at least 31 have died.

States have taken different approaches to containing the virus. Multiple governors have declared states of emergency. Washington, the hardest-hit state so far, is expected to announce a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people, including sporting events.

The governor will hold a press conference later Wednesday morning with more information. It will be livestreamed on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/GovMLG/.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.