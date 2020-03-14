COVID-19 cases in NM: 13

The New Mexico Department of Health announced Saturday an additional three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The new cases bring New Mexico’s total to 13.

According to the DOH, the three new cases include a woman and a man, both in their 60s and both from Sandoval County, and a woman in her 50s from Bernalillo County.

The announcement did not include specifics of whether the three new cases were contracted through travel.

Here is a break-down of all confirmed cases so far.

​Bernalillo County: 6

​Sandoval County: 2

​Santa Fe County: 3

​Socorro County: 2

The DOH said it was investigating contacts with the new cases.

All presumptive positive cases are sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency for New Mexico on Wednesday after the initial cases were reported. By Thursday, along with additional confirmed cases, the state issued a ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

State officials continue to encourage people to stay home from work if they are sick, limit out-of-state travel and to be vigilant about washing their hands as well as cleaning “high-touch” surfaces.

Anyone who is showing signs of COVID-19, which includes fever, cough or trouble breathing should call the DOH at 1-855-600-3453.

