Four more positive COVID-19 cases bring state’s total to 17

The state Department of Health announced four additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total presumptive positive cases in New Mexico to 17.

But that number may start to grow faster in coming days as the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity ramps up. The state has processed 583 tests through Sunday.

The three new cases are each men in Bernalillo County. This includes a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s and one in his 40s.

Including these new cases, Bernalillo County now has 10 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, with three in Santa Fe County, and two each in Sandoval and Socorro counties.

The state Department of Health sends positive tests to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus.

The state says they have investigations into each patients who tested positive, which includes tracing contacts they have had, and swabbing symptomatic individuals who have come in contact with the previous case.

New Mexico announced its first three positive cases on Wednesday. Since then, the governor has declared a state of public health emergency, announced the closure of public schools, banned ‘mass gatherings’ of 100 or more people and has announced a number of other efforts to slow the spread of the disease.

Thousands of people nationwide have tested positive for COVID-19, with at least one case in every state, according to tracking from the New York Times.

Anyone who is showing signs of COVID-19, which includes fever, cough or trouble breathing, should call the DOH at 1-855-600-3453.

