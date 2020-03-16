Four new positive COVID-19 tests bring NM’s total to 21

Four new cases of COVID-19 bring the state’s confirmed total to 21.

The New Mexico Department of Health made the announcement Monday afternoon of four more positive cases. All four new cases were people in Bernalillo County.

One case is a 20-year-old male, two are 30-year-old females and the third is an 80-year-old male. No further information was provided on the cases.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a coronavirus.

With the four new cases, 14 of the state’s 21 cases are in the state’s most populous county.

The number also comes with a large increase in the amount of tests provided. There have now been 1,270 tests conducted in New Mexico, up from 583 as of Sunday.

Testing has increased in recent days, with two drive-up facilities now operating in Albuquerque.

The first positive tests for COVID-19 were reported on March 11. Since then, the state and local officials have announced measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including declaring a statewide state public health emergency, banning gatherings of more than 100 people, closing public schools for three weeks and restricting restaurant capacity to 50 percent.

Positive tests no longer need to be verified positive by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who is showing signs of COVID-19, which includes fever, cough or trouble breathing, should call the DOH at 1-855-600-3453.

