Seven new COVID-19 cases, total in NM now 35

The state announced Thursday seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19, rising the overall number to 35.

The new cases are four people in Bernalillo, one person in San Miguel and two people in Santa Fe counties.

This is the first time COVID-19, a type of coronavirus, has been detected in San Miguel County.

So far, the breakdown of cases by county, including the seven new ones announced Thursday are:

Bernalillo County: 20

​Sandoval County: 4

​San Miguel County: 1

​Santa Fe County: 7

​​​Socorro County: 2

​Taos County: 1

The state says they have processed 2,797 tests.

The Department of Health said through a written statement that it has detected community spread, which means cases not related to travel or cases from close personal contact with someone who previously tested positive for COVID-19. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive.​ Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced additional restrictions Wednesday, which includes the closure of restaurants and bars, to minimize person-to-person contact.

State officials urge that citizens limit travel to what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The state has active investigations into the patients who tested positive, the written statement said. That includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the patient.

The state encourages all citizens to stay home, especially if sick and practice social distancing.

The state says those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately at 1-855-600-3453.