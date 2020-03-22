Sunday update: Eight new positive coronavirus cases; 65 total

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Sunday eight new positive tests for COVID-19, including the first in San Juan County, a male in his 50s.

The eight cases were two in Bernalillo County (a female in her 60s and a male in his 30s), two in Doña Ana County (a female in her 50s and a female in her 20s), two in Santa Fe County (a male in his 30s and a male in his 40s), and a 9-year-old male in McKinley County.

The state provided a breakdown of the cases so far by county, including the cases reported on Sunday:

Bernalillo County: 34

Doña Ana County: 4

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 2

Sandoval County: 7

San Juan County: 1

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 10

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, including contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases, according to the release.

The state reported processing 5,386 tests so far in the state. The tests results come from either state state labs run by the DOH or by TriCore Reference Laboratories.

The state continues to say residents should aggressively minimize person-to-person contact, and has ordered the closure of many businesses, banning gatherings of more than ten people and only allowing takeout or delivery from restaurants and bars in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state says residents should only travel for necessary reasons and that anyone who travels out of state should self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Residents who feel symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, are encouraged to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately at 855-600-3453. The state said in its release that it needs to prioritize testing for residents showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Residents who are not showing those symptoms are currently asked not to seek COVID-19 tests. The DOH reminds residents that this is allergy season, and allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat do not indicate a need for testing.

Residents who have non-health-related questions or concerns can call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov for more information.