18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 83

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday 18 new cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a coronavirus. The new cases bring the state’s total to 83 cases.

The state Department of Health said the new cases include:

Four new cases in Bernalillo County, including a female in her 30s, a male in his 70s, a male in his 30s, and a female in her 50s.

Four new cases in Chaves County, including a female in her 20s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 20s, and a female in her 60s.

Six new cases in Doña Ana County, including a female in her 30s, a female in her 20s, a male in his 50s, a female in her 50s, and two females in their 20s.

Two new cases in San Juan County, including a female in her 70s and a male in his 30s.

Two new cases in Santa Fe County, including a male in his 20s and a female in her 60s.

The cases in Chaves County are the first in that county. The state has run a total of 5,973 tests, as of Monday afternoon.

In a press conference, Lujan Grisham said nine cases required hospitalization, including one Arizona resident. Three of those individuals require an intubation, she said. Of those, five remain in the hospital.

The state Department of Health said it has detected community spread, which means individuals are testing positive for the virus who have not had any known contact with the virus, or have traveled recently. The presence of more community spread has spurred additional restrictions enacted by order of the secretary of health Thursday. These restrictions “are intended to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated by social distancing and isolation,” according to a press release. The DOH is strongly urging New Mexicans to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

“Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19,” the DOH said.

New Mexico has now had a total of 83 positive tests for COVID-19. Here’s the breakdown by county, including the newly announced cases:

Bernalillo County: 38

Santa Fe County: 12

Doña Ana County: 10

Sandoval County: 7

Chaves County: 4

San Juan County: 3

Taos County: 3

McKinley County: 2

Socorro County: 2

Lea County: 1

San Miguel County: 1

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Individuals who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.