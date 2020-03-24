100 people in NM have tested positive for coronavirus, including 17 new cases

New Mexico’s positive COVID-19 cases hit 100 on Tuesday after the state Department of Health reported 17 new cases.

This includes the first positive tests in Cibola and Curry counties. This means that 13 of the state’s 33 counties have now reported cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a coronavirus.

Along with yesterday’s 18 cases, more than a third of the state’s positive tests have been reported in the past two days.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a “stay at home” instruction. All businesses and nonprofits that were not deemed essential have been ordered to suspend in-person operations.

So far, the state has not reported any deaths from COVID-19.

According to the release, the 17 cases are:

Five cases in Bernalillo County:

A female in her 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 70s

A male in his 80s

Three cases in Doña Ana County:

A male in his 20s

A male in his 30s

A male in his 60s

One case in Cibola County:

​A female in her 50s​

One case in Curry County:

​A female in her 50s

One case in McKinley County:

A female in her teens

Four cases in San Juan County:

Two males in their 30s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 30s

Two cases in Santa Fe County:

A male in his 50s

A male in his 70s

The state has processed 6,842 tests total through Tuesday, according to the DOH.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered more at danger of adverse effects of COVID-19.

The state also provided a breakdown of total cases, which includes the cases announced Tuesday:

Bernalillo County: 43

Doña Ana County: 13

Cibola County: 1

Curry County: 1

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 3

Sandoval County: 7

San Juan County: 7

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 14

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

Chaves County: 4

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Residents who are not showing those symptoms are currently asked not to seek COVID-19 tests. These include allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat.

Individuals who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.

