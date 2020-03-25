State: 13 new COVID-19 cases, 112 total positive tests so far

The New Mexico Department of Health announced that thirteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That means 112 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.

Of those, one patient died, which the DOH announced on Wednesday. That case was also the first case in Eddy County.

A clerical error led the DOH to list an extra case in Chaves County on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s new announcements included the first two cases in Rio Arriba County, in northern New Mexico.

Of the new cases were five in Bernalillo County:

A male in his 20s

A female in her 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 70s

A female in her 80s

The two in Rio Arriba County:

A male in his 60s

A female in her 70s

Three new cases in Santa Fe County:

A female in her 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 70s

And a female in her 30s from Sandoval County and a male in his 30s from San Juan County.

DOH says nine of the cases are currently hospitalized, which could include those who tested positive out of state but are in New Mexico hospitals. It does not include those who tested positive in New Mexico but are hospitalized out-of-state.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered more at danger of adverse effects of COVID-19.

The state also provided a breakdown of total cases, which includes the cases announced Wednesday:

Bernalillo County: 48

Doña Ana County: 13

Cibola County: 1

Chaves County: 3

Curry County: 1

Eddy County: 1

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 2

Sandoval County: 8

San Juan County: 8

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 17

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

The state DOH announced it has processed 7,793 tests. TriCore Reference Laboratories announced this week it was able to increase its test capacity by 500 more tests per day.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Residents who are not showing those symptoms are currently asked not to seek COVID-19 tests. These include allergy symptoms such as sneezing or itchy eyes, nose or throat.

Individuals who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated and finalized as a one-stop source for information.