24 new positive COVID-19 tests; 136 have tested positive total in NM

The state of New Mexico announced 24 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest single-day number yet.

So far, 136 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico since the first positive tests were reported on March 11. One patient has died.

As of today, 13 individuals are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, which could include those who tested positive in other states but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive for COVID-19 in New Mexico and are now in hospitals in other states.

The new cases are all in counties with previously reported cases, with the most in Bernalillo County, seven, and in San Juan County, six.

The state provided a breakdown of the new cases by county with some information.

Bernalillo County:

A female in her 20s

A female in her 30s

A male in his 40s

A male in his 50s

Three males in their 60s

Chaves County:

​A female in her 50s

Doña Ana County:

​Three males in their 20s

Sandoval County:

A female in her 60s

A male in his 70s

San Juan County:

A female in her teens

A female in her 30s

A male in his 30s

A female in her 40s

A female in her 50s

A male in his 60s​​

Santa Fe County:

A male in his 30s

Two females in their 40s

A male in his 40s

A female in her 60s

The state also provided a breakdown of all cases by county, including the 24 new cases:

Bernalillo County: 55

Cibola County: 1

Chaves County: 4

Curry County: 1

Doña Ana County: 16

Eddy County: 1

Lea County: 1

McKinley County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 2

Sandoval County: 10

San Juan County: 14

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 22

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 3

The state has processed 8,513 cases as of Thursday’s announcement.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the state said that people should stay home. The governor issued a public health emergency through the DOH and implemented restrictions to stop as much person-to-person contact as possible.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Only those who are presenting those symptoms are currently asked to seek COVID-19 tests.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov..

