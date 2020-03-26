State to announce extension of public school closure on Friday

The state will announce an extension of the closure of public schools on Friday, according to the state Public Education Department.

The department made the announcement on social media. The initial closure would have ended on April 6.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and PED Secretary Ryan Stewart will make the announcement alongside the New Mexico Department of Health on Friday morning, with answers to questions online.

“The final determination of the scope of the closure period will be done this afternoon, after examining extensive plans among different state agencies,” the PED statement said. “The announcement and an information sheet with FAQ will be sent to the media, posted on social media, PED website, and http://NewMexico.gov in the morning.”

On March 12, the state announced it would close public schools for three weeks, which included regularly scheduled Spring Break for many students. It was one in a line of restrictions and closures announced by Lujan Grisham and the DOH as part of the public health emergency to slow the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused by a coronavirus.

In a press conference last week, Lujan Grisham said that she could expand or extend any announced closures or restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state has provided “grab and go” meals for students around the state.