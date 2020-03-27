State reports 55 new coronavirus cases; 191 total so far

The state of New Mexico announced 55 new positive COVID-19 tests on Friday, by far the largest number in a single day. The new numbers from the state’s Department of Health bring the total to 191 total positive tests in the state since the first three cases were announced on March 11.

The new cases included the first in Roosevelt County in eastern New Mexico and Valencia County, south of Albuquerque.

“This is the largest jump in cases yet,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said on Twitter Friday. “This does not mean panic – it means stay home.”

The state also announced an increase in the amount of those hospitalized in the state, at 17. The number of hospitalized includes those who tested positive in other states but are in New Mexico hospitals, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in another state.

The state provided a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases:

Bernalillo County: 27 new cases

Cibola County: 1 new case

Eddy County: 1 new case in

Lea County: 1 new case

McKinley County: 2 new cases

Rio Arriba County: 1 new case

Roosevelt County: 1 new case

Sandoval County: 5 new cases

San Juan County: 3 new cases

Santa Fe County: 7 new cases

Taos County: 5 new cases

Valencia County: 1 new case

And, including the new cases, the state provided how many people have tested positive by county overall.

Bernalillo County: 82

Cibola County: 2

Chaves County: 4

Curry County: 1

Doña Ana County: 16

Eddy County: 2

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 3

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 15

San Juan County: 17

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 29

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 8

Valencia County: 1

The state has processed 9,387 COVID-19 cases as of Friday’s announcement.

The state has asked residents to stay home as much as possible, and issued a public health order which, after several amendments, includes banning gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Only those who are presenting those symptoms are currently asked to seek COVID-19 tests.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

