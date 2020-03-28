DOH: One new COVID-19 death, 17 new positive COVID-19 tests. State total at 208

The state Department of Health announced Saturday afternoon there are 17 new cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by a coronavirus, in the state. The new cases bring the state’s total to 208 cases.

The DOH also announced a second death related to COVID-19. A male in his 80s located in Bernalillo County, passed away Friday, March 27, after being hospitalized. The individual had multiple chronic underlying health conditions.

“Today we got sad news of the first death in Bernalillo County due to COVID-19,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said in a statement. “My heart is with the family and community. This is a heartbreaking reminder that lives are at stake and why it’s so important for people to stay home.”

The state Department of Health said the new cases include:

11 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in San Juan County

DOH also provided a breakdown by county of COVID-19 cases, which includes the 17 new cases:

Bernalillo County: 92

Chaves County: 7

Cibola County: 2

Curry County: 1

Doña Ana County: 17

Eddy County: 3

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 2

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 15

San Juan County: 18

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 30

Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 9

Valencia County: 1

So far, 10,977 tests have been conducted in New Mexico.

DOH said the county totals may change as investigations about each case are completed.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are now 19 individuals hospitalized in the state for COVID-19. That number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico, and does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

DOH said so far, 26 individuals with COVID-19 have now recovered.

DOH has detected community spread and is investigating cases with no known exposure, but advised that it is likely other New Mexicans are infected with the virus but have not been tested or confirmed positive.

“To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. All businesses except those deemed essential have been ordered to close. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare,” DOH said in a statement.

Individuals experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Individuals who have non-health-related questions or concerns can call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

Update: Added quote from Tim Keller.