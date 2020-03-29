NM reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

New Mexico officials announced Sunday an additional 29 positive COVID-19 cases. That number brings the state’s total to 237.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the break-down of the new 29 positive cases are as follows:

9 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in Eddy County

4 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

The state did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19. There have been two reported cases of COVID-19-related deaths since the state first started reporting positive cases earlier this month.

Here is the current breakdown of the 237 positive test cases in New Mexico, including the cases reported on Sunday.

Bernalillo County: 101

Chaves County: 8

Cibola County: 2

Curry County: 3

Doña Ana County: 17

Eddy County: 4

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 9

Rio Arriba County: 2

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 18

San Juan County: 22

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 34

​​Socorro County: 2

Taos County: 9

Valencia County: 2

There are currently 22 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, according to state officials, but that number could include people who are hospitalized here, but who tested positive in another state. Likewise, the number does not account for New Mexicans who may have been hospitalized out of state.

The state also announced there are 26 people who have reported to DOH that they have recovered from COVID-19.

Through Sunday’s report, the state has processed 11,006 COVID-19 tests.

Earlier this month, the DOH started seeing cases of community spread, or contracting COVID-19 from others in the community and not from travel. Because of community spread and the highly contagious nature of the disease, state officials are asking people to stay at home except for “absolutely necessary” health, safety and welfare reasons.

The DOH ordered earlier this month all non-essential businesses to close to the public. Restaurants are allowed to stay open, but are only allowed to provide delivery or take-out orders.

The state continues to ask those who are showing signs of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call their health provider or the DOH hotline at 1-855-600-3453. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).