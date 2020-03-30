DOH: Two more deaths related to COVID-19; 44 new positive cases

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Monday that two more people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in New Mexico, both in Bernalillo County.

The state says both cases were females, one in her 90s and one in her 70s. Both died on Monday. The state says both had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. That means that four people have died in New Mexico with cases related to COVID-19.

The start also announced another 44 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 281. The state says that 24 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized. That number could include those who tested positive in other states and are hospitalized in New Mexico, but does include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are currently hospitalized in other states.

The state provided the new cases by county:

Bernalillo County: 16

Chaves County: 2

Doña Ana County: 1

McKinley County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 1

Sandoval County: 5

San Juan County: 5

Santa Fe County: 3

Socorro County: 1

Taos County: 1

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 3

The three cases in Torrance County are the first confirmed in that county.

Including the new cases, the state also provided the county for each positive test.

Bernalillo County: 117

Chaves County: 10

Cibola County: 2

Curry County: 3

Doña Ana County: 18

Eddy County: 4

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 12

Rio Arriba County: 3

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 22

San Juan County: 27

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 38

​​Socorro County: 3

Taos County: 10

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 5

So far, DOH has reported 26 cases of recovery.

The state has processed 12,527 COVID-19 tests so far.

The state has asked residents to stay home as much as possible, and issued a public health order which, after several amendments, includes banning gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Only those who are presenting those symptoms are currently asked to seek COVID-19 tests.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

Update: Added amount of tests processed.