NM COVID-19 cases crosses 300; five have now died

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that a fifth person with COVID-19 died in New Mexico.

She said in a press conference that he was a man in his 40s. The Department of Health said he was from Bernalillo County and died on Sunday, March 29 and had an underlying health condition.

In addition, she announced 35 new total cases, bringing the state total to 315. DOH announced that 25 people are hospitalized in New Mexico. This includes those who tested positive in other states but are now in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico but are in hospitals in other states.

So far, the DOH designated 26 people as recovered.

The state Department of Health provided the breakdown of new cases by county:

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

The state also provided a breakdown of the total cases by county, which includes the cases announced on Tuesday.

Bernalillo County: 129

Chaves County: 10

Cibola County: 2

Curry County: 3

Doña Ana County: 18

Eddy County: 4

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 16

Rio Arriba County: 4

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 29

San Juan County: 32

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 42

Socorro County: 3

Taos County: 11

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 5

The state has processed 13,240 tests so far, through Tuesday’s numbers.

The state has asked residents to stay home as much as possible, and issued a public health order which, after several amendments, includes banning gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Only those who are presenting those symptoms are currently asked to seek COVID-19 tests.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

