DOH: Seventh COVID-19 patient in NM dies; total positive cases in state now over 400

The amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico crossed 400 on Thursday, and the state Department of Health announced that a seventh person with COVID-19 has died.

The state said the death was a woman in Bernalillo County in her 70s, who died on Wednesday. She was hospitalized and had multiple underlying medical conditions.

The state said that another 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 403.

The state said that 34 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of three patients. That number includes patients who may have tested positive in other states but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not patients who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also says that 31 COVID-19 cases have recovered, an increase of five over the previous day’s amount.

The state broke down the numbers announced Thursday by county:

Bernalillo County: 15

Chaves County: 3

Cibola County: 1

Curry County: 1

Doña Ana County: 1

McKinley County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 1

Sandoval County: 8

San Juan County: 4

Socorro County: 1

Taos County: 1

The state also provided a breakdown of all positive tests in the state so far, including the newly reported cases.

Bernalillo County: 163

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 13

Cibola County: 5

Curry County: 6

Doña Ana County: 21

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 1

Lea County: 2

McKinley County: 24

Otero County: 2

Rio Arriba County: 5

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 40

San Juan County: 41

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 48

Socorro County: 4

Taos County: 13

Torrance County: 3

Valencia County: 5

As of Thursday, the state has processed 14,778 tests, an increase of 767 tests over the amount in Wednesday’s announcement.

The state has asked residents to stay home as much as possible, and issued a public health order which, after several amendments, includes banning gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year.

On Thursday, the state encouraged New Mexicans to wear face coverings when they leave their houses.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.