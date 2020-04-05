State announces 81 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, 1 more death

The New Mexico Department of Health announced another 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one additional death related to COVID-19.

That means 12 people with COVID-19 have died and a total of 624 New Mexicans have tested positive.

The states said a male in his 40s from McKinley County died on Sunday. He had underlying chronic medical conditions, the state said.

The 81 new positive cases included three additional cases from the La Vida Llena long-term care facility in Albuquerque—one resident and two staff members.

The DOH also announced that 45 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico. The number includes those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not include New Mexicans who tested positive and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also announced that 130 cases of COVID-19 are considered recovered by DOH.

The new positive cases included 34 in Sandoval County, which now is the second county with over 100 positive cases.

From the state’s numbers of new cases:

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

9 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

34 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided a breakdown of the 624 individuals who have tested positive by county, including Sunday’s announcement, while cautioning that the county totals could change upon determining the county of residency of those who test positive.

Bernalillo County: 246

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 13

Cibola County: 14

Curry County: 6

Doña Ana County: 29

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 1

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 2

McKinley County: 40

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 6

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 103

San Juan County: 58

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 62

Socorro County: 5

Taos County: 13

Torrance County: 6

Valencia County: 7

The state has now processed 19,136 COVID-19 cases according to the DOH, an increase of 2,305 processed tests over Saturday’s announcement.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential and closing public schools through the end of the academic year and recommended when the public goes in public for essential items that they wear masks.

The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state also changed who qualifies for a COVID-19 case to include not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

Update: Updated the announced number of processed tests.