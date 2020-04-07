DOH: Clusters at two pueblos; total NM COVID-19 cases nears 800, deaths reach 13

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 109 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 794.

The amount of new cases is the most in one day so far, and the last few days have seen significant increases in positive tests as testing capacity expanded and the state relaxed qualifications for who can receive a test.

The state also announced one additional person with COVID-19 died, a male in his 30s with underlying medical conditions. The death in Bernalillo County, which took place on Monday, was the 13th confirmed death in the state related to COVID-19.

Clusters

The state also announced clusters of COVID-19 cases in San Felipe Pueblo and Zia Pueblo, both of which are in Sandoval County. The state has found 52 cases at San Felipe Pueblo and 31 at Zia Pueblo, the majority of the cases in Sandoval County so far.

The Navajo Nation, which includes portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, is also experiencing a high amount of cases. The Navajo Nation, as of Monday evening, had 384 total cases and 15 confirmed deaths. Of the Navajo Nation’s cases, 82 were in New Mexico.

The state also said the amount of confirmed cases at La Vida Llena long-term care facility has reached 47, with 24 residents and 23 staff members. Older people, and those with underlying medical conditions like diabetes or asthma, are considered at greater risk for severe complications related to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations and recoveries

The DOH announcement said that 51 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. This amount includes those who tested positive in other states and are hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are hospitalized in other states.

The state has not provided in which counties people are hospitalized.

The DOH reported an increase in COVID-19 cases considered recovered to 171. That is 38 more than Monday’s amount.

Breakdowns by county

The state says it has discovered community spread in Bernalillo, Doña Ana, McKinley, Otero, Sandoval, San Juan, and Santa Fe counties. This means people who have tested positive have no known contact with someone who previously tested positive or no known travel to areas with known cases of COVID-19.

The state provided a breakdown of the newly announced cases by county and noted that Monday’s numbers included one duplicate in Bernalillo County.

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

2 new cases in Curry County

5 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

11 new cases in McKinley County

24 new cases in San Juan County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

And the state also broke down the total cases, which includes the 109 new cases, by county.

Bernalillo County: 307

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 15

Cibola County: 15

Curry County: 8

Doña Ana County: 35

Eddy County: 4

Grant County: 4

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 2

McKinley County: 55

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 6

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 128

San Juan County: 107

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 66

Socorro County: 5

Taos County: 14

Torrance County: 7

Valencia County: 7

The Department of Health’s coronavirus website said, as of Tuesday afternoon, the state had processed 22,245 tests.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state also changed who qualifies for a COVID-19 case to include not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.

Update: Added total amount of tests.