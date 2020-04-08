DOH: Three more COVID-19 related deaths; 72 additional positive cases

The state Department of Health announced three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16.

The state also announced 72 additional positive COVID-19 cases, including 20 in Bernalillo County, 15 in McKinley County and 15 in Sandoval County. A total of 865 people in New Mexico have tested positive for COVID-19.

The DOH said all three of the new COVID-19 related deaths took place in Bernalillo County. They were a male in his 90s, and two women in their 80s; all three had underlying medical conditions, according to the state.

Those who are older and/or have underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of hospitalization or death if they contract COVID-19. However, a Washington Post analysis found that hundreds of people under 50 have died with COVID-19, including some with no known underlying medical conditions.

The state reported that 59 people are currently hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of eight over Tuesday’s announcement. This total may include those who tested positive in other states, but are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also announced that 201 COVID-19 cases are designated as recovered by the DOH, which is 30 more than Tuesday’s total.

Breakdowns by county

The state provided a breakdown of the new cases by county.

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

15 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

The state also provided a breakdown of the total cases, including the new cases, by county. The state said the previous day’s numbers included one duplicate in Bernalillo County, which was corrected in Wednesday’s announcement.

Bernalillo County: 325

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 16

Cibola County: 16

Curry County: 8

Doña Ana County: 39

Eddy County: 6

Grant County: 4

Lea County: 2

Lincoln County: 1

Los Alamos County: 2

McKinley County: 70

Otero County: 3

Rio Arriba County: 7

Roosevelt County: 1

Sandoval County: 143

San Juan County: 116

San Miguel County: 1

Santa Fe County: 68

Socorro County: 7

Taos County: 14

Torrance County: 7

Valencia County: 8

In all, the state has processed 23,807 tests according to numbers on the state’s coronavirus information page as of the time of publication. That is an increase of 1,562 over the previous day.

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state banned gatherings of more than five people, closing restaurants to in-person dining, suspending operations of all in-person workplaces not deemed essential through April 30. The state also closed public schools through the end of the academic year. The DOH has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Those who are elderly, are immunocompromised or have other preexisting conditions are considered to be in more danger of suffering adverse effects of COVID-19, including hospitalization.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The state also changed who qualifies for a COVID-19 case to include not only those who have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, coughing and shortness of breath), but asymptomatic individuals who are close contacts or household members of people who already tested positive, residents of nursing homes or in congregant settings, including homeless shelters, group homes and detention centers.

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.