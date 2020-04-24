DOH announces six more COVID-19-related deaths and 153 test positive cases Friday

The state announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 153 new confirmed cases of the respiratory illness during a live press conference Friday.

The highest single-day increase of confirmed cases took place Thursday, with 169 test positive cases. The number announced on Friday indicates a slight decrease from Thursday’s new cases. With the six additional deaths the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico is 84, as of Friday.

The additional positive cases brings the total number to 2,521. The state has now processed 51,510 tests 4,947 more tests than Thursday. The state announced that 152 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a type of respiratory illness. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The number of those hospitalized hospitalizations is an increase of 29 residents since Thursday. The state announced 38 of those hospitalized are on ventilators as of Friday.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

67 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 are:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The state said its previously reported numbers included the following cases in error that have since been corrected: three cases from Bernalillo County that were not lab-confirmed, one case from Bernalillo County that was determined to be from out-of-state, one case from Bernalillo County that was a duplicate, one case from McKinley County that was a duplicate, two cases from Otero County that were not lab-confirmed, one case from Santa Fe County that was determined to be from out-of-state, one case from Santa Fe County that was not lab-confirmed, and one case from San Juan County that was not lab-confirmed. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico’s total positive tests for COVID-19 are:

Bernalillo County: 651

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 22

Cibola County: 38

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 10

Doña Ana County: 94

Eddy County: 11

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 7

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 3

McKinley County: 639

Otero County: 4

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 12

Roosevelt County: 4

Sandoval County: 357

San Juan County: 420

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 94

Socorro County: 39

Taos County: 17

Torrance County: 13

Valencia County: 41

As of Friday, 614 COVID-19 cases are designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, the state has issued stay-at-home orders except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The state recommends, but does not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but has said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.