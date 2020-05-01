Confirmed cases of COVID-19 over 3,500 and eight additional deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Mexico crossed 3,500, after the state Department of Health announced 104 additional cases. The state also announced eight additional deaths, bringing the total to 131.

The state now has found 3,513 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Once again, McKinley County had the most positive cases in the state, and McKinley, San Juan and Cibola counties made up nearly 60 percent of all cases in the state. While the state relaxed restrictions for most of the state, it kept restrictions in place in those three counties.

The state provided details of the eight individuals who died. All were hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. Four of them were residents of congregate living or acute care facilities, which includes nursing homes.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

Those who live in nursing homes are at greater danger of hospitalization or death as a result of contracting COVID-19. The state found positive COVID-19 cases among the residents and/or staff of 25 congregate living or acute care facilities in the state so far.

The state has made testing of staff members and residents of these facilities a priority in recent weeks.

DOH announced that, as of Friday, 159 were people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, a decrease of 13 over Thursday’s announcement. This could include those who test positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but not those who tested positive in New Mexico but are now hospitalized in other states.

The number of those deemed recovered from COVID-19 is now 785, an increase of 15 over Thursday’s announcement.

Test totals

The state again provided a breakdown of the newly confirmed positive cases by county. Once again, McKinley County led the state in new confirmed cases.

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

11 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided a breakdown of total tests by county, including Friday’s numbers. DOH announced that two previously reported cases from Bernalillo County were false positives and removed from the total.

Bernalillo County: 830

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 23

Cibola County: 63

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 17

Doña Ana County: 147

Eddy County: 12

Grant County: 14

Guadalupe County: 14

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 10

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 5

McKinley County: 1064

Otero County: 5

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 18

Roosevelt County: 9

Sandoval County: 396

San Juan County: 637

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 100

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 43

Taos County: 19

Torrance County: 15

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 47

As of Friday, the state has processed 71,118 tests, an increase of 3,249 over Thursday’s announcement.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.