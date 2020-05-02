Eight additional deaths, 220 additional confirmed cases, as San Juan, McKinley cases continue to grow

The state announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 220 additional confirmed cases from state Department of Health data.

With the new announcement, there are now 139 deaths related to the disease and 3,732 overall positive cases.

The number of cases continues to grow in northwestern New Mexico, with an increase of 73 cases in San Juan County and 53 in McKinley County. These are two of the three counties that are still under stricter state restrictions because of the high amount of cases.

Bernalillo County, the most populous county in the state, also saw an increase of 53 new cases on Saturday.

Of the state’s 139 deaths, 46 have come in the last seven days.

The state, as usual, also provided some details on the newly announced deaths.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of La Vida Llena in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions and was a patient at Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The state announced that 168 people are hospitalized in New Mexico, an increase of nine over Friday’s announcement. This could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also announced that 812 people with confirmed COVID-19 are now designated as recovered by the DOH, an increase of 27 over Friday’s announcement.

Cases by county

The state provided the number of new cases by county.

53 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

53 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

73 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases by county, including Saturday’s announcement. A previously reported case in McKinley County was a duplicate, and the state fixed that error, which is reflected in Saturday’s count.

Bernalillo County: 883

Catron County: 1

Chaves County: 23

Cibola County: 63

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 18

Doña Ana County: 153

Eddy County: 13

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 14

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 12

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 6

McKinley County: 1,116

Otero County: 6

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 22

Roosevelt County: 9

Sandoval County: 410

San Juan County: 710

San Miguel County: 2

Santa Fe County: 107

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 43

Taos County: 19

Torrance County: 16

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 49

The state has now processed 74,944 cases according to its coronavirus website. That is an increase of 3,826 tests over Friday’s announcement.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.

The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.