State crosses 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Over 5,000 New Mexicans have now tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement, via state Department of Public Health data, on Monday came after the state announced 207 additional positive tests and eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Overall, 5,069 people in New Mexico have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 208 people have died in cases related to COVID-19.

The majority of cases continue to come from San Juan or McKinley counties, but the state found an additional 11 cases in the Otero County Processing Center, which houses those held by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

The total cases in San Juan County are now the second-most in the state, after passing Bernalillo County. San Juan County, in northwestern New Mexico, has a little more than 18 percent of Bernalillo County’s population, as of the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Those two, along with McKinley County, are the only counties with more than 1,000 positive cases.

The state’s detailed information reported that 57 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are Native American.

There still have been at least one case in 29 congregate living or acute care facilities, which includes nursing homes. Older individuals or those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of serious complications or death after contracting COVID-19.

The state provided details on the eight additional deaths.

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County who had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 30s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

The state announced that 207 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of 13 over Sunday’s announcement. This number could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also announced that 1,300 of those who tested positive are now designated as recovered, an increase of 15 over Sunday’s announcement.

Breakdown of tests.

The state has processed 106,721 tests, an increase of 4,223 over Sunday’s announcement. The state continues to have one of the highest per capita rates of testing in the country.

Of the 207 additional positive tests announced Monday, 136 came in either San Juan or McKinley counties. The number of those in Doña Ana County grew by 24.

The numbers in Otero County are kept separate from those in the Otero County Processing Center.

14 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Curry County

24 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Luna County

63 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

73 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

11 new cases at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

Additionally, the state provided a breakdown of total cases by county (and in the ICE Otero County Processing Center, which now has 30 confirmed cases). The state said a previously reported case in Bernalillo County was found to be a duplicate and has been removed from results.

Bernalillo County: 1,086

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 27

Cibola County: 86

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 31

Doña Ana County: 245

Eddy County: 14

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 15

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,585

Otero County: 12

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 28

Roosevelt County: 11

Sandoval County: 467

San Juan County: 1,107

San Miguel County: 7

Santa Fe County: 112

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 20

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 57

The state has instituted restrictions on which businesses can remain open and issued a stay-at-home order in March, which has been extended through at least May 15. The state says people should only travel for essential purposes.

The state recommended, but did not require, that people wear masks when they leave the house, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.