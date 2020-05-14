COVID-19 cases in NM reach 5,500; 11 additional deaths

As the state prepares to ease restrictions and allow more businesses to reopen, the state announced that over 5,500 people have now tested positive for COVID-19.

State health officials announced Thursday that 143 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 11 more people died of COVID-19-related issues. There are now a total of 5,503 positive tests in the state and 242 deaths in the state related to the disease.

McKinley County once again had the most newly confirmed cases and six of the 11 deaths were among residents of the county.

The state provides some details on each reported death related to COVID-19.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 20s from McKinley County who had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A second female in her 80s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A female in her 100s from McKinley County who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A female in her 50s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center in Farmington.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

The state does not give specifics on the underlying medical conditions of those who passed away.

As of Thursday, 209 individuals in New Mexico are hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 9 over Wednesday’s announcement. The number could include those who tested positive for COVID-19 in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

Of the 5,503 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, 1,576 are designated as recovered by the state Department of Health, an increase of 61 over Wednesday’s announcement.

Test details

As of Thursday, the state’s coronavirus information website said that the 119,601 tests have been processed in the state, either by the state labs or other partners. That’s an increase of 4,590 over Wednesday’s announcement.

McKinley County had 52 newly announced cases, the most in the state; the other counties with double digits were San Juan County (34), Bernalillo County (25) and Doña Ana County (10).

Three inmates held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility tested positive as well, but the numbers of those held in federal detention are reported separately from the counties in which the detention centers and prisons are located.

Here is the full DOH breakdown of newly announced cases:

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Doña Ana County

3 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

52 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state also provided a breakdown of total cases by county, and federal detention center, including Thursday’s announced numbers.

The state said four previously reported cases were duplicates, three from McKinley County and one from Sandoval County, which have been removed from the total.

Bernalillo County: 1,149

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 30

Cibola County: 100

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 34

Doña Ana County: 259

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 17

Harding County: 1

Lea County: 15

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 1,730

Otero County: 8

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 30

Roosevelt County: 14

Sandoval County: 479

San Juan County: 1,237

San Miguel County: 7

Santa Fe County: 113

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 18

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 60

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 24

Otero County Processing Center: 39

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

As of Saturday, the state will require residents to wear cloth masks, but said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. The state will also allow some businesses to reopen, at limited capacity.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.