COVID-19 deaths in NM cross 300, total cases now over 6,600

More than 300 people in New Mexico have now died with cases related to COVID-19, state health officials announced on Friday. The state crossed the 300 death total with the eight additional deaths announced.

The state Department of Health also announced 160 new cases of COVID-19, including more than 40 new cases in three counties: Bernalillo, McKinley and San Juan.

The state now has 6,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 302 deaths related to the disease.

Of the eight additional COVID-19-related deaths, four came from San Juan County, three came from Bernalillo County and one from McKinley County.

The state provides some information on each individual who died related to COVID-19.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A third female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a patient at Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Life Care Center of Farmington.

The state announced that, as of Friday, 210 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of five cases over Thursday’s announced total. This number could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico but not those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The state also announced that 2,149 of those with confirmed COVID-19 cases are now designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 108 over Thursday’s total.

Test totals

The state’s coronavirus information page said they have now processed 158,383 tests, an increase of 5,616 over Thursday’s total; the total amount of tests was, for the second straight day, the highest single-day number of processed tests so far.

The state provided a breakdown of newly reported cases by county. A day after the state reported 40 cases in Doña Ana County, southern New Mexico’s most populous county again reported a double-digit number of new cases.

42 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

41 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

DOH also provided a breakdown of total cases, including the newly announced cases, by county and by prison or detention center, which are listed separately.

The state said on Friday that five previous cases were identified as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in each of Bernalillo, McKinley and San Juan counties), that a McKinley County case was not lab-confirmed and another McKinley County case was later determined to be an out-of-state resident. The state corrected each of these cases.

Bernalillo County: 1,313

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 35

Cibola County: 122

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 45

Doña Ana County: 370

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 21

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,086

Otero County: 12

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 36

Roosevelt County: 31

Sandoval County: 529

San Juan County: 1,490

San Miguel County: 10

Santa Fe County: 129

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 22

Torrance County: 19

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 70

The state also reported cases among those held by federal agencies.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 39

Otero County Processing Center: 66

Torrance County Detention Facility: 1

And reported the number of cases held by the state Department of Corrections, broken up by facility.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 40

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service, though restaurants may not serve dine-in customers.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.