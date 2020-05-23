175 new COVID-19 cases, six additional deaths amid surge in tests

State health officials announced Saturday 175 additional positive tests for COVID-19 and six additional deaths related to the disease.

The state processed more than 10,700 tests, by far its most tests in a single day. The previous highest number, on Friday, was just over 5,616.

Of the new cases, 37 were among those held by federal agencies at facilities in Otero County, including 26 held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Otero County Processing Center.

The new cases bring the total number of positive COVID-19 tests to 6,795 and the six additional deaths bring the state’s total to 308.

The state Department of Health provided some information on each individual whose death was related to COVID-19.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized. The individual was a resident of the Uptown Genesis facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Robin House Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized.

The state does not disclose which underlying condition each individual had.

The state said that 2,357 of confirmed COVID-19 cases are now designated as recovered. This is an increase of 208 over Friday’s number.

The state also said that 208 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of two over Friday’s announced number. This could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

Test totals

According to the state’s coronavirus information website, the state has processed 169,119 cases, an increase of 10,736 over Friday’s announcement. According to worldometer, the state now has the fourth-highest number of tests per capita.

The governor and health officials have said that an increased number of tests is key to safely reopening the state and avoiding another peak of COVID-19 in the state.

DOH provided the number of additional positive cases by county, breaking out the cases in detention facilities and prisons.

Of the new cases, nearly half were from McKinley (44) or San Juan (42) counties.

16 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

1 new case in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Lea County

44 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

42 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Taos County

11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

26 new cases new cases among federal detainees at the ICE Otero County Processing Center

The state also provided a breakdown of total cases by county or detention facility.

The state announced corrections from previously announced cases. The DOH said five cases (three in Bernalillo County and one in each of McKinley and Valencia counties) were identified as duplicates. Two previously announced cases (one in each of Doña Ana and McKinley counties) have been identified as out-of-state residents. One case, in San Juan County, was previously thought to be an out-of-state resident. The state also added one case to the Torrance County Detention Facility.

Bernalillo County: 1,326

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 36

Cibola County: 122

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 46

Doña Ana County: 391

Eddy County: 17

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 19

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 23

Lincoln County: 3

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 8

McKinley County: 2,128

Otero County: 12

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 36

Roosevelt County: 33

Sandoval County: 534

San Juan County: 1,533

San Miguel County: 11

Santa Fe County: 130

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 23

Torrance County: 19

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 69

DOH provided the number of of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 50

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 2

DOH also provided the number of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 40

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service, though restaurants may not serve dine-in customers.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.