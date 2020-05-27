127 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths in NM

On Wednesday, state health officials announced an additional 127 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and four additional deaths related to the disease.

With the new cases the total number of cases found by the state Department of Health reached 7,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 329 deaths related to COVID-19.

The majority of the newly reported cases came from San Juan and McKinley counities, which combined account for 70 of the new cases.

Two of the newly announced deaths came from McKinley County, one from San Juan County and one from Bernalillo County, the state announced. The state provided some details on each case, though it does not identify which underlying medical condition any had ahead preceding their death.

The four cases were:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Village at Alameda facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 20s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County.

DOH also announced that 210 individuals were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of one over Tuesday. The number could include residents of other states who are now hospitalized for the novel coronavirus in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents hospitalized for the disease in other states.

The state also announced that 2,683 cases are now designated as recovered, an increase of 119 over Tuesday’s announced number.

Test details

Four counties had a double-digit number of newly announced cases: San Juan County (37), McKinley County (33), Bernalillo County (24) and Doña Ana County (13). The state also provides the number of cases of those detained by federal agencies and the state Department of Corrections by facility, but separates those numbers from the counties in which the facilities reside.

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

13 new cases in Doña Ana County

33 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

37 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among federal detainees held by ICE at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The state also provides the total number of cases by county, again separating those held by the state Department of Corrections or by federal agencies.

Among those cases, the state said two previously included were duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo and Sandoval counties), and three cases have since been determined to be out-of-state residents (one in Bernalillo County and two in Doña Ana County).

Bernalillo County: 1,383

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 42

Cibola County: 134

Colfax County: 5

Curry County: 50

Doña Ana County: 439

Eddy County: 19

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 24

Lincoln County: 2

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 7

McKinley County: 2,270

Otero County: 17

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 38

Roosevelt County: 37

Sandoval County: 551

San Juan County: 1,642

San Miguel County: 14

Santa Fe County: 137

Sierra County: 1

Socorro County: 49

Taos County: 24

Torrance County: 33

Union County: 3

Valencia County: 73

Among those held by federal agencies:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 54

Otero County Processing Center: 92​

Torrance County Detention Facility: 17

And among those held at facilities operated by the state Department of Corrections:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 42

The state has also found cases among at least one resident or staff member in 30 congregate living and acute care facilities throughout the state.

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Many non-essential businesses can now operate at 25 percent capacity or with curbside service. Restaurants can now serve dine-in customers outdoors, including on patios.

The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms.The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.