147 new COVID-19 cases in NM, fueled by NW NM, Doña Ana County

The state Department of Health announced 147 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 27 new cases in Doña Ana County, which now has the fourth-most cases of COVID-19 of any county in the state.

McKinley County once again had the highest number of confirmed cases.

State health officials also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 410. DOH has found a total of 9,250 confirmed cases of the disease.

The state provided some details on the six newly announced deaths, but not on specifics of which underlying medical condition they had.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50 from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

The number of those hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 continues to creep up. The total number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 is now 197, an increase of four since Tuesday, and approaches 200 for the first time since late-May. The number of those hospitalized could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

The number of those who the DOH designated as recovered is 3,806, an increase of 107 over Tuesday.

Testing details

The state announced that they have processed 245,557 COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, an increase of 3,900 over Monday’s total.

Four counties had at least ten newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday: McKinley, San Juan, Doña Ana and Bernalillo counties.

12 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

27 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Lea County

50 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

1 new case in Sandoval County

34 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases by county, including Wednesday’s numbers.

The state reported that one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was identified to be a duplicate and one case in Doña Ana County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. Both have been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 1,623

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 50

Cibola County: 170

Colfax County: 6

Curry County: 68

Doña Ana County: 615

Eddy County: 42

Grant County: 15

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 1

Lea County: 34

Lincoln County: 5

Los Alamos County: 6

Luna County: 12

McKinley County: 2,807

Otero County: 28

Quay County: 4

Rio Arriba County: 59

Roosevelt County: 46

Sandoval County: 604

San Juan County: 2,034

San Miguel County: 16

Santa Fe County: 160

Sierra County: 3

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 31

Torrance County: 35

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 84

Confirmed cases among those held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 273

Otero County Processing Center: 92

Torrance County Detention Facility: 18

Confirmed cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 222

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Under the current state public health order, all residents must wear cloth masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The state said medical-grade masks should be saved for first responders and medical personnel. Most non-essential businesses have reopened in limited capacity, including restaurants. The state will allow any worker to get tested for COVID-19, regardless of symptoms. The state advises individuals who are experiencing symptoms of a COVID-19 infection—fever, cough, or shortness of breath—to call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). Those with non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit https://newmexico.gov.