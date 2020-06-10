Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/10/20 edition)

This daily recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- New Mexico had its lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in a day since mid-April, but it also came with a sizable dip in total tests. See more here.
- A closed door special session with strict COVID-safety practices in place will take place next weekend. Read our story here.
- Not surprisingly, the state’s revenues dropped in March, as the state entered its stay-at-home order. The Associated Press has more.
- Two workers at the Carlsbad Medical Center recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Navajo health officials announced 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths related to the disease on Tuesday night, bringing the totals for the Navajo Nation to 6,150 confirmed cases and 285 deaths. Additionally, the officials announced about 2,872 cases on the Navajo Nation have recovered.
- The governor’s office filed a response with the state Supreme Court asking it to uphold $5,000 fines for companies that violated the state’s public health order, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The Republican Party of New Mexico backed the lawsuit.
- In a telephone town hall Tuesday, Mayor Tim Keller spoke about the city’s efforts when it came to addressing COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported. City officials also addressed recent Black Lives Matter protests.
- A legislative report said that school closures and the move to online classes may set many students back a year in their education, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Sen. Martin Heinrich asked U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Deputy Chief for State and Private Forestry John Phipps about COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment resources for firefighters as wildfire season starts in the Western United States. Watch here.
- State police responded to 970 calls for potential violations of the state’s public health order in the last eight days of March according to a new legislative report. The report also noted that drunk driving rates fell by 18 percent.
- Restaurant owners spoke about dining at 50 percent capacity and many said they aren’t hitting the new, restricted capacity except for on weekends, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Daily Lobo wrote about how food pantries are dealing with COVID-safe restrictions.
- The owner of a restaurant that lost its permit for serving food in defiance of the state’s public health order said he doesn’t want to wear a mask, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The Santa Fe County fair will still take place… but not open to the public, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Cannon Air Force Base reopened for retirees and VA beneficiaries, KFDA-TV reported.
- The Rio Rancho Aquatic Center opened on June 2, but only for lap swimming and with a number of restrictions, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- The state is devising a plan for COVID-safety at hotels, KOB-TV reported. Travel throughout the world has plummeted because of COVID-19.
- KRQE-TV reported that the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and Tingley Beach reopened, with some COVID-safe restrictions in place.
- The Reel Deal Theater in Los Alamos closed its doors, partially because of COVID, the owners said in a letter to patrons.