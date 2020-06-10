Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (6/10/20 edition)

A state district judge denied a petition asking the court to force Bernalillo County and its Metropolitan Detention Center to allow those on house arrest to use medical cannabis if they have a medical cannabis card. Second Judicial District Judge Erin O’Connell ruled from the bench during a telephone hearing on Tuesday. She said she denied the petition on the basis that it was out of her jurisdiction and that if she granted the petition it would conflict with the judges decision in a tangential criminal case. “The criminal court took the plea in this case and sentenced the petitioner and issued conditions of release based on that plea,” O’Connell said.