DOH: 94 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced 94 new additional cases of COVID-19 in the state and four additional deaths.

The state’s total number of COVID-19 cases reached 10,153 and the number of deaths related to the disease reached 456.

DOH also announced a large increase in those deemed recovered by the department, nearly 190 individuals.

The newly reported cases included 12 in Luna County, bringing the total in that county to 44. Luna and Harding counties in southeastern New Mexico have seen an uptick in cases in recent days.

The state also provided some details on the four New Mexicans who died, but did not provide information on which underlying condition they had, only if one was present. The four deaths came out of four counties with among the highest numbers of cases in the state.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center.

A female in her 30s from McKinley County who had no underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH also announced 157 individuals are now hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of four cases since Wednesday. These numbers could include those who tested positive in other states and are now hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include those who tested positive in New Mexico and are now hospitalized in other states.

A total of 4,439 of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are now considered recovered by DOH, an increase of 188 since Wednesday.

Testing details

The number of tests processed was not immediately available on the state’s coronavirus information page Thursday afternoon.

The state provided information on the county or detention facility in which the individuals who tested positive resided or were held.

McKinley County had the most new cases, while San Juan County reported fewer than ten cases for the second time in three days.

13 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Lincoln County

12 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided details on the total number of cases, including those reported on Thursday.

The department determined that four previous cases (two in Bernalillo county and one in each of McKinley and Otero counties) were determined to be out-of-state residents, while one case in San Juan County was determined to be a duplicate and one case in Santa Fe County was not lab confirmed. These have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,763

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 61

Cibola County: 188

Colfax County: 8

Curry County: 97

Doña Ana County: 685

Eddy County: 49

Grant County: 16

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 23

Lea County: 55

Lincoln County: 7

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 44

McKinley County: 2,987

Otero County: 30

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 66

Roosevelt County: 54

Sandoval County: 656

San Juan County: 2,148

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 184

Sierra County: 5

Socorro County: 55

Taos County: 33

Torrance County: 34

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 94

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Thursday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 141

Torrance County Detention Facility: 24

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Thursday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 307

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The state also determined that 47 long-term care or acute care facilities had at least one case of COVID-19 among staff and/or residents in the last 28 days.