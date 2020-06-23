DOH: 147 new cases, most from NW part of state, and 7 additional deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health announced 147 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths. The majority of the new cases came from McKinley and San Juan counties, the two hardest hit areas of the state, both of which had the most number of cases in several days.

DOH also reported six additional cases among those held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility.

The state has now processed over 300,000 COVID-19 cases since March, and has the fourth-most tests per capita of any state.

With the new cases, DOH has now found 10,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 476 total deaths related to the disease.

The seven additional deaths came a day after the state reported no deaths for the first time in months. The state provided some details on each of the seven additional deaths, but did not disclose which underlying condition the person had, only if one was present.

A female in her 80s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 90s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Taos County who was a patient at Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

DOH also announced that there are 141 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, an increase of two people over Monday’s announcement. The numbers could include those who reside outside the state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but not New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

As of Tuesday, 4,874 people are designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 132 individuals since Monday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state crossed 300,000 processed tests on Monday and, according to the state’s coronavirus information page, now has 302,083 processed tests, an increase of 4,007 over Monday.

The state crossed 200,000 tests on June 1, and crossed 100,000 tests on May 10.

Of the new confirmed cases, 50 were in McKinley County and 41 in San Juan County. The only other county with more than ten new cases on Tuesday was Bernalillo County, with ten.

20 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

50 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

41 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Torrance County

6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

DOH also provided a breakdown of the total number of cases by county, and by detention center, including Tuesday’s numbers.

The department said that two previously reported cases, one in Roosevelt County and one in Santa Fe County, were identified as duplicates and one previously reported case in Chaves County was determined to be an out-of-state resident. These cases were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 1,848

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 65

Cibola County: 198

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 115

Doña Ana County: 740

Eddy County: 58

Grant County: 17

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 39

Lea County: 79

Lincoln County: 7

Los Alamos County: 7

Luna County: 57

McKinley County: 3,155

Otero County: 32

Quay County: 5

Rio Arriba County: 82

Roosevelt County: 53

Sandoval County: 685

San Juan County: 2,235

San Miguel County: 18

Santa Fe County: 202

Sierra County: 7

Socorro County: 58

Taos County: 35

Torrance County: 38

Union County: 5

Valencia County: 97

The number of cases among individuals held by federal agencies in facilities as of Monday:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Luna County Detention Center: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 146

Torrance County Detention Facility: 30

The number of cases among individuals held by the state Department of Corrections as of Monday:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 412

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

The state of New Mexico announced that they have found cases among at least one resident and/or staff member at 45 acute care and long-term care facilities throughout the state, a decrease of three cases since Monday.