NM hits 500 total COVID-19 deaths

Andy Lyman

New Mexico Health officials announced Wednesday an additional three deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 500. 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced the new numbers during a news conference on Wednesday and called the number of deaths a “grim milestone.”

“Every single one of these is an incredible loss to the families and loved ones and to the entire state,” Lujan Grisham said. “And I know that it goes without saying that everyone mourns these losses and we send our condolences to the families.”

The most recent deaths related to COVID-19 are as follows:

  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

State officials also announced an additional 130 cases of COVID-19 in the state for a total of 12,276 cases since the disease was first reported in the state in March.

According to health officials there are 127 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19, with 38 of them on ventilators. There are 5,514 cases that are deemed recovered, an increase of 121 since Tuesday, according to health officials.

Doña Ana County, which saw a significant increase in positive cases on Tuesday, saw a drop in positive test cases on Wednesday. McKinley County, which still has the highest number of total cases saw a slight drop in daily cases. But San Juan County, which has the second highest number of total cases, saw a higher increase on Wednesday, compared to the day before. 

Here is the breakdown of new cases, by county:

  • 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Curry County
  • 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 17 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 3 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 38 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

Here are the total number of cases by county:

  • Bernalillo County: 2,178
  • Catron County: 2
  • Chaves County: 95
  • Cibola County: 212
  • Colfax County: 9
  • Curry County: 165
  • Doña Ana County: 957
  • Eddy County: 82
  • Grant County: 19
  • Guadalupe County: 20
  • Harding County: 1
  • Hidalgo County: 49
  • Lea County: 134
  • Lincoln County: 11
  • Los Alamos County: 8
  • Luna County: 80
  • McKinley County: 3,395
  • Otero County: 43
  • Quay County: 6
  • Rio Arriba County: 101
  • Roosevelt County: 59
  • Sandoval County: 731
  • San Juan County: 2,460
  • San Miguel County: 21
  • Santa Fe County: 240
  • Sierra County: 12
  • Socorro County: 60
  • Taos County: 43
  • Torrance County: 43
  • Union County: 8
  • Valencia County: 124

The Otero County Prison Facility continues to dramatically outpace other detention centers in the state. Here are the total number of cases in state detention centers:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 444
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

There are four federal detention centers with positive cases. 

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 275
  • Otero County Processing Center: 147
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

Health officials continued to encourage all New Mexicans to stay home as much as possible and wear a nose and mouth covering when in public. 