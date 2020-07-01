NM hits 500 total COVID-19 deaths

New Mexico Health officials announced Wednesday an additional three deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 500.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced the new numbers during a news conference on Wednesday and called the number of deaths a “grim milestone.”
“Every single one of these is an incredible loss to the families and loved ones and to the entire state,” Lujan Grisham said. “And I know that it goes without saying that everyone mourns these losses and we send our condolences to the families.”
The most recent deaths related to COVID-19 are as follows:
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
State officials also announced an additional 130 cases of COVID-19 in the state for a total of 12,276 cases since the disease was first reported in the state in March.
According to health officials there are 127 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19, with 38 of them on ventilators. There are 5,514 cases that are deemed recovered, an increase of 121 since Tuesday, according to health officials.
Doña Ana County, which saw a significant increase in positive cases on Tuesday, saw a drop in positive test cases on Wednesday. McKinley County, which still has the highest number of total cases saw a slight drop in daily cases. But San Juan County, which has the second highest number of total cases, saw a higher increase on Wednesday, compared to the day before.
Here is the breakdown of new cases, by county:
- 38 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Curry County
- 9 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 17 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Sandoval County
- 38 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
Here are the total number of cases by county:
- Bernalillo County: 2,178
- Catron County: 2
- Chaves County: 95
- Cibola County: 212
- Colfax County: 9
- Curry County: 165
- Doña Ana County: 957
- Eddy County: 82
- Grant County: 19
- Guadalupe County: 20
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 49
- Lea County: 134
- Lincoln County: 11
- Los Alamos County: 8
- Luna County: 80
- McKinley County: 3,395
- Otero County: 43
- Quay County: 6
- Rio Arriba County: 101
- Roosevelt County: 59
- Sandoval County: 731
- San Juan County: 2,460
- San Miguel County: 21
- Santa Fe County: 240
- Sierra County: 12
- Socorro County: 60
- Taos County: 43
- Torrance County: 43
- Union County: 8
- Valencia County: 124
The Otero County Prison Facility continues to dramatically outpace other detention centers in the state. Here are the total number of cases in state detention centers:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 444
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
There are four federal detention centers with positive cases.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 275
- Otero County Processing Center: 147
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 32
Health officials continued to encourage all New Mexicans to stay home as much as possible and wear a nose and mouth covering when in public.