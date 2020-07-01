NM hits 500 total COVID-19 deaths

New Mexico Health officials announced Wednesday an additional three deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 500.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also announced the new numbers during a news conference on Wednesday and called the number of deaths a “grim milestone.”

“Every single one of these is an incredible loss to the families and loved ones and to the entire state,” Lujan Grisham said. “And I know that it goes without saying that everyone mourns these losses and we send our condolences to the families.”

The most recent deaths related to COVID-19 are as follows:

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was a patient at the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.

State officials also announced an additional 130 cases of COVID-19 in the state for a total of 12,276 cases since the disease was first reported in the state in March.

According to health officials there are 127 people currently being hospitalized for COVID-19, with 38 of them on ventilators. There are 5,514 cases that are deemed recovered, an increase of 121 since Tuesday, according to health officials.

Doña Ana County, which saw a significant increase in positive cases on Tuesday, saw a drop in positive test cases on Wednesday. McKinley County, which still has the highest number of total cases saw a slight drop in daily cases. But San Juan County, which has the second highest number of total cases, saw a higher increase on Wednesday, compared to the day before.

Here is the breakdown of new cases, by county:

38 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

2 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Sandoval County

38 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

Here are the total number of cases by county:

Bernalillo County: 2,178

Catron County: 2

Chaves County: 95

Cibola County: 212

Colfax County: 9

Curry County: 165

Doña Ana County: 957

Eddy County: 82

Grant County: 19

Guadalupe County: 20

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 49

Lea County: 134

Lincoln County: 11

Los Alamos County: 8

Luna County: 80

McKinley County: 3,395

Otero County: 43

Quay County: 6

Rio Arriba County: 101

Roosevelt County: 59

Sandoval County: 731

San Juan County: 2,460

San Miguel County: 21

Santa Fe County: 240

Sierra County: 12

Socorro County: 60

Taos County: 43

Torrance County: 43

Union County: 8

Valencia County: 124

The Otero County Prison Facility continues to dramatically outpace other detention centers in the state. Here are the total number of cases in state detention centers:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 6

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 444

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

There are four federal detention centers with positive cases.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 147

Torrance County Detention Facility: 32

Health officials continued to encourage all New Mexicans to stay home as much as possible and wear a nose and mouth covering when in public.