319 cases of COVID-19 with Bernalillo County reporting triple digits for third straight day

New Mexico has 319 new cases of COVID-19 with a third of those coming from Bernalillo County on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.

This is the third straight day Bernalillo County has reported triple digits and the 16th straight day in a row that the state has had more than 200 cases.

DOH reported 111 cases in Bernalillo County. Counties with double digit numbers are: Rio Arriba with 37; Doña Ana with 36; San Juan with 26; Valencia with 25 and McKinley with 16.

The newly confirmed cases represented 3.5 percent of the 8,930 tests processed since Thursday. The state has processed 452,298 tests total, according to the state’s coronavirus information website.

DOH reported two males, one in his 40s and one in his 80s, from McKinley County who died. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was also hospitalized and had underlying conditions also died.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 565 in the state. The state has seen 16,456 COVID-19 cases in total.

There are 33 patients or staff in acute care or long-term care facilities who have tested positive within the last 28 days. There are 166 individuals hospitalized and 6,654 designated as recovered by the DOH.

Testing

The most recent cases are:

111 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

11 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

37 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

26 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Taos County

25 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

Two cases previously reported as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in McKinley County) were corrected, according to DOH. A previously reported case that DOH thought was an out-of-state resident was incorrect and added to Doña Ana County.

The total number of cases, broken down by county, are:

Bernalillo County: 3,578

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 189

Cibola County: 259

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 291

Doña Ana County: 1,645

Eddy County: 168

Grant County: 47

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 77

Lea County: 333

Lincoln County: 32

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 140

McKinley County: 3,724

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 96

Quay County: 22

Rio Arriba County: 193

Roosevelt County: 84

Sandoval County: 895

San Juan County: 2,808

San Miguel County: 30

Santa Fe County: 396

Sierra County: 17

Socorro County: 63

Taos County: 69

Torrance County: 49

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 241

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 275

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 9

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 459

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1