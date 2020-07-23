2 hours ago
Quick Reads

WATCH: Governor’s 7/23 press COVID-19 press conference

By |
Print

Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announces some return to closures and face mask will be required any time someone leaves the home. This was during her weekly update on the COVID-19 outbreak in New Mexico and the state effort to control it. The news conference is being held at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, Thursday July 9, 2020.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will provide an update on the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19 including the efforts on public schools. Watch it at 3 p.m. here.

NM Political Report will have a recap of what she said after the press conference.