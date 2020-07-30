State programs to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month

The state’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will emphasize the importance of breastfeeding by participating in World Breastfeeding Week, which begins Saturday.

The theme this year is supporting breastfeeding for a healthier planet. There will be presentations throughout the month of August on breastfeeding safely during the pandemic, according to a news release.

August 1 will also be the kickoff for National Breastfeeding Month. According to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding reduces child mortality and provides health benefits that last into adulthood.

WIC, part of the state Department of Health, is starting the kickoff with an online event called the Big Virtual Latch On. Various WIC offices around the state are also offering various small giveaways to support breastfeeding parents.

“During the month of August, WIC will recognize the effort it takes for our nursing parents to make a commitment to providing human milk to their babies while juggling the demands of work, school, family and our current health crisis,” the New Mexico WIC Nursing (Breastfeeding) Manager Holly Beck said through a statement. “Breastfeeding minimizes environmental impacts by providing the sustainable, renewable resource of human milk, and offers long-term protective health benefits to one of our most vulnerable populations.”