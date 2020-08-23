Newly reported COVID-19 cases under 100 on Sunday

On Sunday, the state of New Mexico again dropped down to under 100 newly reported cases according to the state Department of Health, with 98—the third time in the last seven days under that mark.

The state also announced two additional COVID-19 deaths.

Santa Fe County had the highest number of newly reported cases, with 19, followed by Bernalillo County with 17 and Lea County with 14. No other county had double-digit numbers of newly reported cases.

DOH announced the two who died were a male in his 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and a female in her 60s from McKinley County. Both had underlying conditions. DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 24,396, while the number of deaths related to COVID-19 reached 745.

The number of those hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 dropped to 64, four fewer than the number reported on Saturday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states.

The number of those designated as recovered reached 11,539, 218 higher than the number reported on Saturday.

Testing details

DOH reported 719,300 tests on Sunday on its coronavirus information page, 6,979 more than reported on Saturday.

DOH also announced the breakdown of newly reported cases by county.

17 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

5 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

6 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Valencia County

Additionally, DOH provided the number of total cases by county, including those reported on Sunday.

Four previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County and one in Doña Ana County) and were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,601

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 622

Cibola County: 392

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 638

Doña Ana County: 2,716

Eddy County: 417

Grant County: 76

Guadalupe County: 33

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 93

Lea County: 1,036

Lincoln County: 164

Los Alamos County: 24

Luna County: 269

McKinley County: 4,157

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 215

Quay County: 60

Rio Arriba County: 345

Roosevelt County: 191

Sandoval County: 1,194

San Juan County: 3,146

San Miguel County: 67

Santa Fe County: 777

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 76

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 493

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 280

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 26

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 50 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is the same total as was reported on Saturday.