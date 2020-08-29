DOH: 139 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19

The state Department of Health reported 139 additional cases of COVID-19 and two new related deaths to the disease Saturday.
The two deaths were both Bernalillo County residents. One was a male in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Las Palomas Center. The other mortality was a female in her 80s and she was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites.
This brings the total number of deaths to 769. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 25,178 with 67 individuals currently hospitalized and 12,820 designated as recovered.
The state has conducted 752,522 tests total, according to the state’s COVID-19 web page.
Testing
The total number of newly confirmed cases by county are:
- 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 16 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 10 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 2 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Valencia County
DOH previously reported one case in San Juan County that was a duplicate and two cases that were not lab confirmed in Bernalillo and one in Lea counties. The total number of cases broken down by county are:
- Bernalillo County: 5,773
- Catron County: 5
- Chaves County: 694
- Cibola County: 397
- Colfax County: 19
- Curry County: 667
- Doña Ana County: 2,813
- Eddy County: 482
- Grant County: 79
- Guadalupe County: 32
- Harding County: 2
- Hidalgo County: 97
- Lea County: 1,108
- Lincoln County: 166
- Los Alamos County: 27
- Luna County: 314
- McKinley County: 4,193
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 218
- Quay County: 62
- Rio Arriba County: 353
- Roosevelt County: 200
- Sandoval County: 1,240
- San Juan County: 3,186
- San Miguel County: 78
- Santa Fe County: 814
- Sierra County: 37
- Socorro County: 77
- Taos County: 115
- Torrance County: 63
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 510
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 281
- Otero County Processing Center: 159
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 473
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
There are 52 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is a decrease of one facility from Friday’s announcement.