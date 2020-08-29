2 hours ago
DOH: 139 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19

The state Department of Health reported 139 additional cases of COVID-19 and two new related deaths to the disease Saturday.

The two deaths were both Bernalillo County residents. One was a male in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Las Palomas Center. The other mortality was a female in her 80s and she was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites.

This brings the total number of deaths to 769. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 25,178 with 67 individuals currently hospitalized and 12,820 designated as recovered.  

The state has conducted 752,522 tests total, according to the state’s COVID-19 web page

The total number of newly confirmed cases by county are:

  • 22 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 16 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 22 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 10 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 14 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 8 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

DOH previously reported one case in San Juan County that was a duplicate and two cases that were not lab confirmed in Bernalillo and one in Lea counties. The total number of cases broken down by county are:

  • Bernalillo County: 5,773
  • Catron County: 5
  • Chaves County: 694
  • Cibola County: 397
  • Colfax County: 19
  • Curry County: 667
  • Doña Ana County: 2,813
  • Eddy County: 482
  • Grant County: 79
  • Guadalupe County: 32
  • Harding County: 2
  • Hidalgo County: 97
  • Lea County: 1,108
  • Lincoln County: 166
  • Los Alamos County: 27
  • Luna County: 314
  • McKinley County: 4,193
  • Mora County: 6
  • Otero County: 218
  • Quay County: 62
  • Rio Arriba County: 353
  • Roosevelt County: 200
  • Sandoval County: 1,240
  • San Juan County: 3,186
  • San Miguel County: 78
  • Santa Fe County: 814
  • Sierra County: 37
  • Socorro County: 77
  • Taos County: 115
  • Torrance County: 63
  • Union County: 31
  • Valencia County: 510

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

  • Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 281
  • Otero County Processing Center: 159
  • Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

  • Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28
  • Lea County Correctional Facility: 4
  • Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
  • Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
  • Otero County Prison Facility: 473
  • Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
  • Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 52 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is a decrease of one facility from Friday’s announcement.