DOH: 139 new cases and two deaths related to COVID-19

The state Department of Health reported 139 additional cases of COVID-19 and two new related deaths to the disease Saturday.

The two deaths were both Bernalillo County residents. One was a male in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of Las Palomas Center. The other mortality was a female in her 80s and she was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites.

This brings the total number of deaths to 769. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 25,178 with 67 individuals currently hospitalized and 12,820 designated as recovered.

The state has conducted 752,522 tests total, according to the state’s COVID-19 web page.

Testing

The total number of newly confirmed cases by county are:

22 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

10 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Valencia County

DOH previously reported one case in San Juan County that was a duplicate and two cases that were not lab confirmed in Bernalillo and one in Lea counties. The total number of cases broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 5,773

Catron County: 5

Chaves County: 694

Cibola County: 397

Colfax County: 19

Curry County: 667

Doña Ana County: 2,813

Eddy County: 482

Grant County: 79

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 97

Lea County: 1,108

Lincoln County: 166

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 314

McKinley County: 4,193

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 218

Quay County: 62

Rio Arriba County: 353

Roosevelt County: 200

Sandoval County: 1,240

San Juan County: 3,186

San Miguel County: 78

Santa Fe County: 814

Sierra County: 37

Socorro County: 77

Taos County: 115

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 510

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 28

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 52 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is a decrease of one facility from Friday’s announcement.