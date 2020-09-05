State reaches 26,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 800 deaths

After newly reported cases by state health officials, the state now has 800 deaths related to COVID-19 and over 26,000 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, the state Department of Health announced 152 newly reported COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths related to the disease.

With the newly reported cases, the state now has 26,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 800 deaths.

Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, had the most newly reported cases, with 24. The other counties with double-digit cases were in southern New mexico: Eddy County (23), Luna County (18), Lea County (14), Chaves County (13) and Doña Ana County (12).

The state provided some information on the six newly announced deaths.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heritage Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lea County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County.

DOH did not specify which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present, because of privacy concerns.

Additionally, the state reported that 68 individuals are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, a decrease of one person from Friday. This could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The state also said that 13,460 people are now designated as recovered from COVID-19 by DOH.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information website said there have been 787,811 tests processed in New Mexico as of Saturday, an increase of 5,767 tests since Friday.

DOH also provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

24 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

13 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Colfax County

5 new cases in Curry County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

14 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

18 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

3 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases, including those from Saturday.

DOH said that six previously reported cases were not lab confirmed (three in Curry County, one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Eddy County) and have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 5,937

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 800

Cibola County: 399

Colfax County: 24

Curry County: 705

Doña Ana County: 2,944

Eddy County: 575

Grant County: 87

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,192

Lincoln County: 175

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 339

McKinley County: 4,239

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 227

Quay County: 64

Rio Arriba County: 367

Roosevelt County: 210

Sandoval County: 1,261

San Juan County: 3,209

San Miguel County: 86

Santa Fe County: 857

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 118

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 526

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 47 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. This is one more facility than reported by DOH on Friday.