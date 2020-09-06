Three new deaths and 66 new cases of COVID-19 in NM

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Mexico as of Sunday is 803, according to state health officials. That total number includes three new reported deaths. The total number of cases of the disease is now 26,107 after 66 new cases were reported on Sunday.

According to the state Department of Health, there are currently 65 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 13,530 have been deemed recovered.

The largest number of the newly reported cases on Sunday came from Chaves County. Here is a breakdown, by county, of the new cases.

10 new cases in Bernalillo County

16 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Curry County

9 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Valencia County

Here is the breakdown, by county, of the newly reported deaths:

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, still has the most cumulative number of cases and McKinley and San Juan Counties have the second and third most cases in total, respectively.

Bernalillo County: 5,947

Catron County: 11

Chaves County: 815

Cibola County: 398

Colfax County: 24

Curry County: 707

Doña Ana County: 2,950

Eddy County: 578

Grant County: 87

Guadalupe County: 32

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 98

Lea County: 1,198

Lincoln County: 175

Los Alamos County: 27

Luna County: 339

McKinley County: 4,240

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 227

Quay County: 64

Rio Arriba County: 369

Roosevelt County: 210

Sandoval County: 1,262

San Juan County: 3,214

San Miguel County: 87

Santa Fe County: 864

Sierra County: 38

Socorro County: 78

Taos County: 118

Torrance County: 63

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 527

The Cibola County Correctional Center, which is run by a private company, has the most total cases among facilities that house federal detainees. Here is a breakdown of those facilities that house federal inmates.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 159

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

Of the facilities that house state detainees, Otero County Prison Facility still has the most cases by far. Here are the cumulative numbers for those facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 29

Lea County Correctional Facility: 4

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 45 congregate care facilities in the state that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

State officials continue to encourage all New Mexicans to stay at home when possible and to continue to wear masks in public.

Anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately 1-855-600-3453.