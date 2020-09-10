NM Political Report, NM PBS launch Growing Forward

New Mexico Political Report is excited to announce the result of a months-long collaboration with New Mexico PBS: Growing Forward.

Growing Forward is a new podcast about cannabis in New Mexico, thanks to a grant from the New Mexico Local News Fund.

Reporter Andy Lyman and NM PBS correspondent Megan Kamerick have teamed up to produce ten episodes looking at the state’s current medical cannabis program, how it started and what New Mexicans could see in the near future in terms of legalization of recreational-use cannabis.

You can hear episodes every Tuesday and the first one will be released on Sept. 22.

Subscribe on your podcatcher of choice and check out the trailer below.