Two new deaths related to COVID-19, 67 new cases

On Sunday, state health officials announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 and 67 new cases of the disease. The total number of reported cases is 27,579 and there have been 849 deaths related to COVID-19 in total.
In Sunday’s announcement officials said there are currently 64 people hospitalized for the disease and 15,412 have been deemed recovered.
According to state health officials, this is the breakdown of the newly reported cases.
- 11 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 14 new cases in Chaves County
- 12 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 7 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 2 new cases in Sandoval County
- 1 new case in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 2 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
One of the latest deaths was in Bernalillo County and the other was from Chaves County.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
Bernalillo County continues to have the most total cases of COVID-19. Here is a breakdown by county of the total number of cases.
- Bernalillo County: 6,206
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,028
- Cibola County: 406
- Colfax County: 27
- Curry County: 740
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,129
- Eddy County: 694
- Grant County: 108
- Guadalupe County: 34
- Harding County: 2
- Hidalgo County: 99
- Lea County: 1,327
- Lincoln County: 189
- Los Alamos County: 31
- Luna County: 401
- McKinley County: 4,292
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 247
- Quay County: 73
- Rio Arriba County: 384
- Roosevelt County: 267
- Sandoval County: 1,313
- San Juan County: 3,262
- San Miguel County: 94
- Santa Fe County: 942
- Sierra County: 42
- Socorro County: 89
- Taos County: 129
- Torrance County: 65
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 550
The number of cases in both state and federal corrections facilities continue to stay the same. Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in facilities that house federal detainees.”
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 281
- Otero County Processing Center: 163
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
Here is the breakdown of the total number of COVID-19 cases in facilities that house state detainees.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 33
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 37
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
The New Mexico Department of Health also reported 36 congregate care facilities have confirmed at least one case ov COVID-19 in the past 28 days
Health officials are urging anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell to contact their healthcare provider and to get tested.
Officials are also encouraging people who are not showing symptoms but who work in congregate care facilities or those who have been around others with the disease to also get tested.