Two new deaths related to COVID-19, 67 new cases

On Sunday, state health officials announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 and 67 new cases of the disease. The total number of reported cases is 27,579 and there have been 849 deaths related to COVID-19 in total.

In Sunday’s announcement officials said there are currently 64 people hospitalized for the disease and 15,412 have been deemed recovered.

According to state health officials, this is the breakdown of the newly reported cases.

11 new cases in Bernalillo County

14 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Doña Ana County

8 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in McKinley County

2 new cases in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

1 new case in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

One of the latest deaths was in Bernalillo County and the other was from Chaves County.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Bernalillo County continues to have the most total cases of COVID-19. Here is a breakdown by county of the total number of cases.

Bernalillo County: 6,206

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,028

Cibola County: 406

Colfax County: 27

Curry County: 740

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,129

Eddy County: 694

Grant County: 108

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,327

Lincoln County: 189

Los Alamos County: 31

Luna County: 401

McKinley County: 4,292

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 247

Quay County: 73

Rio Arriba County: 384

Roosevelt County: 267

Sandoval County: 1,313

San Juan County: 3,262

San Miguel County: 94

Santa Fe County: 942

Sierra County: 42

Socorro County: 89

Taos County: 129

Torrance County: 65

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 550

The number of cases in both state and federal corrections facilities continue to stay the same. Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported in facilities that house federal detainees.”

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

Here is the breakdown of the total number of COVID-19 cases in facilities that house state detainees.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 33

Lea County Correctional Facility: 37

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

The New Mexico Department of Health also reported 36 congregate care facilities have confirmed at least one case ov COVID-19 in the past 28 days

Health officials are urging anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell to contact their healthcare provider and to get tested.

Officials are also encouraging people who are not showing symptoms but who work in congregate care facilities or those who have been around others with the disease to also get tested.