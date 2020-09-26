A fourth straight day of more than 200 cases of COVID-19 Saturday

For the fourth day in a row the state announced more than 200 cases of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health reported 206 cases Saturday of the disease and five additional deaths related to the respiratory illness.

DOH has now found 28,692 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 870. The state provided only the minimal information listed below regarding the deceased on Saturday:

A male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio Rancho Center facility.

A female in her 50s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

There were seven counties that reported double digit numbers Saturday. Bernalillo County, with the largest population in the state, had 40 new cases. But Doña Ana County, which is about one-third the size of Bernalillo County, reported 39 additional cases Saturday.

The other counties that reported double digit numbers were Chaves County with 33; Santa Fe County with 14; San Juan County with 13; Lea County with 12 and Eddy County with 11.

The state reported that 72 individuals are currently hospitalized for the disease. That is a decrease of three since Friday. DOH also reported on Saturday that 16,211 are designated by the state as recovered. That’s an increase of 191 since Friday.

The DOH coronavirus information page said that they have processed 899,937 tests so far, an increase of 6,448 since Saturday. The state has now had a total of 28,692 COVID-19 cases.

There are 26 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is the same as the number reported on Friday.

Testing details

The number of cases reported Saturday broken down by county are:

40 new cases in Bernalillo County

33 new cases in Chaves County

8 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

11 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

1 new case in Roosevelt County

4 new cases in Sandoval County

13 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

14 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state previously reported one case in Doña Ana County that has been identified as a duplicate. The total number of cases broken down by county are:

Bernalillo County: 6,422

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,150

Cibola County: 422

Colfax County: 30

Curry County: 787

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,324

Eddy County: 795

Grant County: 120

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,394

Lincoln County: 211

Los Alamos County: 33

Luna County: 419

McKinley County: 4,317

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 262

Quay County: 74

Rio Arriba County: 395

Roosevelt County: 282

Sandoval County: 1,343

San Juan County: 3,321

San Miguel County: 100

Santa Fe County: 993

Sierra County: 46

Socorro County: 103

Taos County: 141

Torrance County: 72

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 576

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 285

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 33

Lea County Correctional Facility: 48

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4