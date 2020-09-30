DOH: 281 new COVID-19 cases, most in a single day in two months

State health officials reported 281 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most reported in a single day since July 29, and another indication that the growth in cases appears to be accelerating.

The state Department of Health also reported two additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases, with 61, which was the most in a single day since August 22.

Counties in southern and eastern New Mexico also continued to show growth. Doña Ana County had the second most new cases, with 41, followed by Curry County (33), Chaves County (31), Lea County (29) and Eddy County (22). San Juan County, with 16, was the eighth county with double-digit numbers of cases on Wednesday.

The total in Curry County was the most in a single day. The 29 cases in Lea County were the most in a single day for that county since August 11.

The two deaths related to the disease were both males in their 80s from Lea County. One was hospitalized, while the other had underlying conditions. DOH, as usual, did not disclose which underlying condition the deceased had, only if one was present.

The state has now found 29,435 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 877 deaths related to the disease.

In a webinar on Tuesday, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase warned that COVID-19 is trending upwards and said New Mexicans should follow the guidelines in the state’s public health order.

Earlier this week, the state’s modeling update showed that the spread rate in the state has continued to grow in recent weeks and is now at 1.3—well above the goal of 1.05. The spread rate is the average number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 85, five more than reported on Tuesday. These numbers could include those from other locations who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of hospitalizations is the most since August 19.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH is now 16,671, an increase of 106 since Tuesday.

There are 32 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is four more than the state reported on Tuesday.

Testing details

The state’s coronavirus information page showed 921,009 total tests processed as of Wednesday, an increase of 7,023 since Tuesday.

DOH’s total of newly reported cases by county on Wednesday was as follows:

61 new cases in Bernalillo County

31 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

33 new cases in Curry County

41 new cases in Doña Ana County

22 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

29 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

16 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases announced on Wednesday.

A previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed, while two previously reported cases (one in Bernalillo County and one in Chaves County) were identified as out-of-state residents. All three cases have been corrected and removed from the counties’ totals.

Bernalillo County: 6,607

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,222

Cibola County: 426

Colfax County: 36

Curry County: 851

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,428

Eddy County: 861

Grant County: 124

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 101

Lea County: 1,448

Lincoln County: 215

Los Alamos County: 33

Luna County: 424

McKinley County: 4,343

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 270

Quay County: 74

Rio Arriba County: 400

Roosevelt County: 285

Sandoval County: 1,375

San Juan County: 3,359

San Miguel County: 101

Santa Fe County: 1,028

Sierra County: 47

Socorro County: 107

Taos County: 146

Torrance County: 76

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 585

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 285

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34

Lea County Correctional Facility: 49

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4