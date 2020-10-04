State reported 189 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths on Sunday

On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County once again had the highest number of new cases according to the state Department of Health, with 47, but this was only one more than Doña Ana County, which had 46. Chaves County continued its streak of days in a row with 20 or more cases to six days in a row with 22 newly reported cases.

The state reported another case among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

Santa Fe County had 21 new cases of the disease, the first day the county had 20 or more cases since July 15. Lea County, with 12, was the only other county with 10 or more new cases.

The state of New Mexico has reported 30,477 cases of COVID-19 and now has reported 892 deaths related to the disease.

DOH reported some details on the two additional deaths. One was a male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and the other was a male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. Both had underlying conditions. DOH does not disclose which medical condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

A total of 91 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico on Sunday, a decrease of four hospitalizations since Saturday. This could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH increased to 17,270, six more than reported on Saturday.

Testing details

According to the DOH coronavirus information page, the state has now processed 947,945 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 6,433 since Saturday.

DOH provided the total number of new cases by county.

47 new cases in Bernalillo County

22 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

7 new cases in Curry County

46 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

12 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

21 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

Additionally, DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including Sunday’s reported cases. DOH said they identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo, Chaves, Grant and Santa Fe counties) and that four previously reported cases were identified to be out-of-state residents (three in Sandoval County and one in Lea County). These have been corrected and removed from the DOH total.

Below are the cumulative number of cases from detention centers that house federal detainees.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 286

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

And below are the total number of cases from detention centers that house state inmates.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35

Lea County Correctional Facility: 51

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

According to state health officials, there are 39 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. This is the same number as reported on Saturday.

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces