2020 Elections: U.S. Senate candidates on environmental issues

This week, we’re running a series of interviews with New Mexico’s federal candidates, each of whom answered questions about issues related to our energy future, water scarcity and climate change.

Three candidates are running for the U.S. Senate in a seat currently held by U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. Udall announced in March of 2019 that he would not run for reelection.

The three candidates are Democrat and U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, Republican and former TV meteorologist Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Bob Walsh.

Luján has served as U.S. Rep. for New Mexico’s third congressional district since 2009. In 2019, he was voted Assistant Speaker of the House by the House Democratic caucus. Luján also served on the state’s Public Regulation Commission from 2005-2008 and served as chairman of the commission from 2005 to 2007. You can read our interview with Luján here.

Walsh is a retired scientist with degrees in physics, mathematics and biology. Walsh was a legislative assistant to former state Rep. Janice Arnold-Jones, and was an Assistant Democratic Party Ward Coordinator in 2005-2006. You can read our interview with Walsh here.

Ronchetti did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.