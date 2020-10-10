Second day of 480+ new COVID-19 cases, five related deaths

State health officials reported nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row, and five additional deaths.

The state Department of Health reported 486 new cases of the disease on Saturday, just two fewer than the record-setting 488 new cases reported Friday. The state has now recorded 32,722 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Two counties accounted for half of Saturday’s new cases: Bernalillo County reported 167 new cases, and Doña Ana County reported 73 new cases. Nine other counties reported double-digit increases. Those counties are Curry County (42), Chaves County (38), Sandoval County (27), Eddy County (16), Valencia County (12), Lea Count (11), San Juan County (11), Roosevelt County (11) and Santa Fe County (10).

The Otero County Processing Center also reported 15 new cases among inmates being held by federal agencies.

The five new deaths bring the state’s total to 907.

DOH provided the following information on the newly announced deaths:

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

There are currently 130 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than reported Friday. This number could include those from other locations who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

DOH has designated 18,621 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 286 cases since Friday.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 989,652 tests, an increase of 9,599 tests since Friday.

The new cases in each county are:

167 new cases in Bernalillo County

38 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

42 new cases in Curry County

73 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

11 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Roosevelt County

27 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

12 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

15 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases announced on Saturday. Three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Eddy County), and two other previously reported cases were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County). Those have all been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 7,584

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,507

Cibola County: 459

Colfax County: 40

Curry County: 1,068

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,990

Eddy County: 1018

Grant County: 143

Guadalupe County: 36

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 106

Lea County: 1,631

Lincoln County: 250

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 490

McKinley County: 4,405

Mora County: 9

Otero County: 297

Quay County: 79

Rio Arriba County: 416

Roosevelt County: 343

Sandoval County: 1,511

San Juan County: 3,460

San Miguel County: 115

Santa Fe County: 1,173

Sierra County: 64

Socorro County: 139

Taos County: 154

Torrance County: 89

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 647

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 330

Otero County Prison Facility: 288

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35

Lea County Correctional Facility: 52

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 39 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Friday.

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces