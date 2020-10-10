Second day of 480+ new COVID-19 cases, five related deaths

State health officials reported nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row, and five additional deaths.
The state Department of Health reported 486 new cases of the disease on Saturday, just two fewer than the record-setting 488 new cases reported Friday. The state has now recorded 32,722 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Two counties accounted for half of Saturday’s new cases: Bernalillo County reported 167 new cases, and Doña Ana County reported 73 new cases. Nine other counties reported double-digit increases. Those counties are Curry County (42), Chaves County (38), Sandoval County (27), Eddy County (16), Valencia County (12), Lea Count (11), San Juan County (11), Roosevelt County (11) and Santa Fe County (10).
The Otero County Processing Center also reported 15 new cases among inmates being held by federal agencies.
The five new deaths bring the state’s total to 907.
DOH provided the following information on the newly announced deaths:
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Lea County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.
There are currently 130 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, three fewer than reported Friday. This number could include those from other locations who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.
DOH has designated 18,621 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 286 cases since Friday.
Testing details
The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 989,652 tests, an increase of 9,599 tests since Friday.
The new cases in each county are:
- 167 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 38 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 42 new cases in Curry County
- 73 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 11 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 11 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 27 new cases in Sandoval County
- 11 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 15 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases announced on Saturday. Three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County and one in Eddy County), and two other previously reported cases were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County). Those have all been removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 7,584
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,507
- Cibola County: 459
- Colfax County: 40
- Curry County: 1,068
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,990
- Eddy County: 1018
- Grant County: 143
- Guadalupe County: 36
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 106
- Lea County: 1,631
- Lincoln County: 250
- Los Alamos County: 37
- Luna County: 490
- McKinley County: 4,405
- Mora County: 9
- Otero County: 297
- Quay County: 79
- Rio Arriba County: 416
- Roosevelt County: 343
- Sandoval County: 1,511
- San Juan County: 3,460
- San Miguel County: 115
- Santa Fe County: 1,173
- Sierra County: 64
- Socorro County: 139
- Taos County: 154
- Torrance County: 89
- Union County: 37
- Valencia County: 647
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 330
- Otero County Prison Facility: 288
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 52
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 39 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Friday.
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces